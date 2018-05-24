Plans go in for caravan park at Cardrona farm

A Tweeddale poultry farmer has launched the latest in a long line of bids to diversify his business.

Andrew Cleghorn, owner of Cleek Poultry, has submitted a planning application for a caravan park on his farm on the banks of the Tweed.

The planning application represents the latest in a succession of attempts to establish new ventures or create new facilities on his eight-acre smallholding at Kirkburn, near Cardrona.

His previous efforts to expand have included rejected applications to build mushroom-growing sheds, a flotation pool for cattle, a cold-storage shed for poultry and even a pyramid designed for multi-faith worship.

In 2016, he failed to get planning consent to erect a statue of the mythical Herne the Hunter, along with an altar and sacred well.

These rejections were later endorsed by Scottish Borders Council’s local review body.

The latest application, if approved, would see the creation of a 7,000sq m caravan site able to house 20 short-stay caravans, with parking spaces for 40 vehicles.

The proposed development would border the now-disused William Cree Memorial Church, as well as the remains of a graveyard.

The council has received a separate planning application from Mr Cleghorn to build a terrace of five holiday lodges on his farm.

In 2016, the council approved plans for several holiday lodges and chalets on the farm, as well as an office and laundry facilities, but they were never built.