Plans go in for 64 more homes in Newtown

Plans have been lodged with Scottish Borders Council to build more than 60 affordable homes in Newtown.

If approved, they would form the second phase of a development at the village’s Sergeants Park following the construction of 49 houses and four flats there.

The proposals are for 64 houses with 121 car parking spaces.

Edinburgh-based Hart Builders plans to build them on behalf of Eildon Housing Association.

A community event was held in Newtown in January, and staff from project architect Aitken Turnbull, of Galashiels, also attended a local community council meeting to present its proposals and a stakeholder meeting with Scottish Borders Council .

At the community event, general support was expressed for the layout and form of the development and the creation of extra affordable housing, according to the applicant.

However, concerns were raised over safety of access via Sergeants Park during construction.

Concerns were also raised about drainage provision and the capacity of the existing drainage infrastructure to cope with the new development.

A spokesperson for Aitken Turnbull said: “Comments from all events have been taken on board and incorporated into the proposals.”