Plans go in for 10.6m tower at £342,000 playpark lined up near Ancrum

Proposals for a new £342,000 play area, complete with a 10.6m-high tower, at Harestanes Country Park, near Ancrum, have moved a step forward now an application has been put in for planning consent.

The site is being redeveloped as part of £3.1m, four-year makeover of the region’s playparks being undertaken by Scottish Borders Council.

The 10.6m-tall tower proposed for Harestanes Country Park's play area.

The proposals have been submitted to the council’s planning department, and, if approved, the park is expected to open in spring next year.

The new park is being designed by Northamptonshire firm Wicksteed Leisure.

In a design statement submitted to the local authority, a spokesperson for the firm says: “Our design proposal for the new play area is unique to Harestanes Country Park and has been inspired by the natural beauty of not only the park itself but also the town of Jedburgh and its rich history.

“We have combined a wide variety of innovative, durable play equipment with bespoke features such as an all-inclusive sensory boardwalk and the ever imposing Jedburgh Abbey and pyramid tower centrepiece.

“Fusing all these elements with multi-sensory textures, landscaped features and durable wet-pour safety surfacing, we have delivered a challenging, imaginative and educational play space that can be accessed and enjoyed by children of all ages and abilities for many years to come.”

The park will also feature a quiet zone and storytelling area, small amphitheatre, agility trail and a toddlers’ play garden.

A council spokesperson said: “In May 2018, councillors agreed to spend £3.1m over the next four years on new playparks, skateparks and pump tracks and other outdoor community facilities.

“An upgraded play park for Harestanes visitor centre was included in the investment, with a £342,000 facility to be created which will enhance the experience for families.”

New playparks were opened at Oxton and Galashiels earlier this year as part of the council’s upgrade initiative.