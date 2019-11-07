Plans go in for affordable housing at Innerleithen

How houses being planned in Peebles Road in Innerleithen would look.

Eildon Housing Association wants to construct nine maisonettes in two blocks of terraced housing in Peebles Road, to the south of St Ronan’s Health Centre.

If the development is approved, the three-bedroom properties, with 14 parking bays, will be built by Carlisle-based Cubby Construction, with work earmarked to start early next year.

A spokesperson for the Selkirk-based social landlord said the housing has been designed to meet a growing demand for terraced family homes in Innerleithen, adding: “The first terrace is positioned to continue the line of residential buildings along Tweed View, with block two at right angles, creating a self-contained parking forecourt.

“Front garden areas are provided and there is a private garden space and patio to the rear of each dwelling.

“It is within a short distance of local amenities, with a Co-op food store immediately to the east.

“The development’s position on the edge of the town allows easy access to the surrounding landscape.”

All of the homes will be fitted with pitched roofs incorporating photovoltaic panels.

Demand for affordable housing in the Borders is said to be at an all-time high, with recent figures showing that an average of 17 bids being made for every home that becomes available.