Plans for 64 houses in Newtown up for discussion next week

Councillors are set to discuss plans for 64 new affordable houses in Newtown next week.

Edinburgh-based Hart Builders wants to build a new estate to the north of Sergeants Park and west of Newtown Primary School on behalf of Eildon Housing Association.

A design statement by Galashiels-based planning consultant Aitken Turnbull says: “The vision is based on the provision of a high-quality development appropriate for its context that will facilitate a sustainable welcoming environment of richness and variety and will consist of a legible and robust design, incorporating a permeable access and circulation network.”

However, the proposals have met with criticism from Newtown and Eildon Community Council, which says that more developer contributions are needed in order to improve the infrastructure and amenities of the village.

Community councillor Roger French said: “The community council and the village have been led to believe that the new housing developments in the council’s local plan would be beneficial to Newtown as a result of developer contributions.

“The proposed development will provide no developer contribution apart from providing token funds to cover additional playground equipment.”

Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards committee is due to discuss the plans on Monday.