Plans drawn up to turn old Kelso social services offices into flats

Plans have been drawn up to convert former council offices in Kelso into flats.

Scottish Borders Council’s old social work department offices at the corner of Rose Lane and Edenside Road have stood empty since August 2017 but could now be in for a new lease of life.

The council has applied to its own planning department for consent to convert the building into five flats.

A design statement, prepared by in-house architect Samuel Hinchliffe, reads: “The building is a one-and-a-half-storey structure and is generally of traditional construction with red sandstone walls and slated pitched roofs.

“The building is within Kelso’s conservation area and therefore the proposal has minimal impact on the external facades, just one external door to be converted into a window.

“There is a newer extension to the south east of the building which will be removed as part of this proposal.

“The existing parking area will be retained and offers ample parking provision for the new dwellings, including an accessible parking space.

“A bin store will be provided near to Rose Lane for easy access for collection.

“The proposal will convert the former offices into four two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat.

“The existing layout lends itself heavily to subdivision for these, likely meaning the building was a residential property at some point in its past.”

A spokesperson for the council confirmed that it intends putting the building on the market if the application is approved.