Plans drawn up to convert old farm near Peebles into three houses

Plans have been drawn up to convert an old farm steading into three separate homes.

Leicestershire couple Callum and Dorothy Orr are in the process of buying former agricultural buildings at Wester Happrew, just outside Peebles, with the intention of renovating the site to create a family home for themselves and two other houses.

Lanarkshire architect Kanak Bose, representing the Orrs, of Nicolson Road, Loughborough, says in a statement submitted to Scottish Borders Council: “The steading dates to 1846. It formed part of the Dystart Estate, which extended to the south and west and included Easter Happrew Farm, the Stobo Estate and Stobo Castle.

“The buildings were certainly designed, and picking through the deteriorated structure, one easily finds quality features such as fine stone dressings and quality structural timberwork, not to mention the symmetrical and dominant west range of cart sheds, which are a delight.

“The buildings have deteriorated over the past 15 years, and this project enables a breath of new life for the buildings and to look forward to another 75 years.

“The applicant are aware of some of the difficulties the repairs may throw at them, but are welcoming the challenge.

“It is hoped that the end result will be a sympathetic re-use and renovation which also enhances the adjacent properties whilst breathing life back into the steading.”

The steading is served by a borehole created by a previous owners, but the new properties will also make use of individual rain-water harvesting to ease the burden on that shared water source.

In his design statement, Mr Bose adds: “Renewables have been considered, and given that the only grid service is electricity, this becomes of importance.

“There are large areas of south facing roof which will be used for wet solar or solar photovoltaic panels.

“The new lease of life brought into the buildings by conversion in compliance with the current building standards will naturally make them function as well as if they were newly built.

“It is intended to explore the use of air-source heat pumps for general space heating, whilst multi-fuel space heaters are to be fitted in the principal living spaces.”

Officers in the council’s planning department will now consider the Orrs’ plans before making a decision.