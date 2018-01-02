Plans being drawn up for demolition of Jedburgh primary school

Councillors will next week be recommended to agree demolition work to make way for a new intergenerational educational campus in Jedburgh.

Members of Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards committee will be asked to agree the flattening of the existing Parkside Primary School in Prior’s Road at Monday’s meeting.

The new campus is to incorporate a nursery, primary and secondary educational provision, playgrounds, soft landscaping, fencing, a multi-use games area, 2G hockey pitch, closed-circuit TV cameras, 3G rugby pitch and running track.

The committee will be told that as part of the consultation process over the plans, concerns were raised about several issues, including a lack of parking spaces and security fencing, the removal of some trees.

Fears were also raised that CCTV cameras would impact on the privacy of neighbouring homes.

However, members will be asked to approve the demolition work, with a report to the committee saying: “After the council identified the need for a new educational facility within Jedburgh, other available sites were considered.

“While these had the potential to accommodate the proposed building, only the application site was capable of accommodating the external sports facilities.

“Part of the site already accommodates an educational facility in the form of Parkside Primary School, and this, to a degree, demonstrates that the proposal can co-exist with existing land uses.”