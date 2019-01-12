Plans afoot to turn part of Selkirk home into shop

One of the last remaining street-facing homes in Selkirk’s High Street looks set to be converted into a shop.

Clare Moley is hoping to turn 38 High Street, beside Cameron’s bakery, into a gift store specialising in jewellery.

In a statement accompanying her application to Scottish Borders Council’s planning department for consent for that move, Ms Moley writes: “The business proposed is a gift shop specialising in semi-precious stones and jewellery.

“I would like to eventually build this up to include goods from local craft-makers.

“I believe that this will enhance the town and promote extra footfall, particularly during tourist seasons.

“There are three floors to the property. It is proposed that commercial activities will be carried out on the front half of the ground floor only, currently used as a lounge area.

“The remainder of the property will be residential.

“The commercial and residential portions of the property will be separated by a mobile screen, so it is not proposed that any internal walls need to be built or demolished.

“The outside of the building will not be altered. It is proposed that internal signs will be placed on the inside of the windows.

“The existing front doorway will be used as the entrance to the shop and is wide enough to accommodate wheelchair users and pushchairs so does not need to be replaced.

“There is a second front door to the property which will be used as the residential entrance. There is no step up to the property.

“There will be no internal alterations other than the installation of shelving.”

A recent retail survey conducted by the council found that 14% of Selkirk’s town centre shop fronts are vacant and footfall in the town has dropped by 25% since 2007.

A decision on the application is expected within the next few weeks.