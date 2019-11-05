IN PICTURES: Lauder’s fireworks display goes with a bang
This year’s Guy Fawkes celebrations in Lauder have been hailed a huge success by organisers who credit the evening going with a bang to a real community effort.
Lauder Community Council,for the first time, trialed low-noise fireworks for the majority of it’s display in Victoria Park on Saturday night...our photographer Phil Wilkinson was there to capture all the action.