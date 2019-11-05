Lauder fireworks display 2019 Hamish Sutherland , Max and Mason Hogg, Dexter Dickey with sparklers. Pic Phil Wilkinson info@philspix.com

IN PICTURES: Lauder’s fireworks display goes with a bang

This year’s Guy Fawkes celebrations in Lauder have been hailed a huge success by organisers who credit the evening going with a bang to a real community effort.

Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 11:55 am
Lauder Community Council,for the first time, trialed low-noise fireworks for the majority of it’s display in Victoria Park on Saturday night...our photographer Phil Wilkinson was there to capture all the action.

Lauder fireworks display 2019 Katy and Steven Harkin with kids Rhian and Max Pic Phil Wilkinson info@philspix.com

Lauder fireworks display 2019 Rebecca Mcewen with son AJ and Elisha Mcewen. and Daniel and Carlton Spoor. Pic Phil Wilkinson info@philspix.com

Lauder fireworks display 2019 Gina and Archie Somers, with Yvonne and Tony Battersby Pic Phil Wilkinson info@philspix.com

Lauder fireworks display 2019 Shona Dickey with Dexter Dickey Pic Phil Wilkinson info@philspix.com

