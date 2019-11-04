IN PICTURES: Eyes look to the sky at Selkirk’s fireworks display
The second annual family fireworks display at the Haining House and estate, in Selkirk, pulled in crowds of almost 2,000 on Saturday night.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:58 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 5:03 pm
The 20-minute display was followed by musical entertainment in the marquee...and all the happy faces were captured on camera by our photographer Grant Kinghorn...