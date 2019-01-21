Person pulled from river Tweed dies in hospital

A person pulled from the river Tweed in Galashiels yesterday morning later died from their injuries at Borders General Hospital.

Emergency service crews from the police, fire service, ambulance service and search and rescue teams were called to the Galafoot area of the town at around 7.45am on Sunday, January 20.

The cross-service operation ended in the person being pulled from the river an hour later.

The identity of the person has not yet been released, but it is believed to have been a suicide attempt from the nearby bridge.

A police spokesperson said: “About 7.45am on Sunday, January 20, the emergency services responded to a report of a person in the River Tweed near to Kingsknowe Drive, Galashiels.

“Following an extensive rescue operation, the person was recovered from the water around 8.45am.

“They were initially taken to the Borders General Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.”