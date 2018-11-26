Persimmon Homes resubmits 38 house plan for Lauder

Revised plans to build nearly 40 new homes in Lauder have failed to win over the town’s community council.

Persimmon Homes has reworked its proposals to build 38 detached, semi-detached and terraced houses north of Thirlestane Drive after its initial plans for the site, submitted in June, met with objections.

The layout and design of the scheme have since been changed. However Persimmon still wants to build 38 homes on the plot – a number deemed too many by objectors who feel that would lead to overcrowding.

Speaking at the November meeting of Lauderdale Community Council, chairman Jack Ponton said: “We objected to the original application on two main grounds; one, the lack of a safe pedestrian access, and two, the number and density of the houses.

“I think they have successfully addressed the pedestrian access as far as they can.

“We felt they were trying to cram too many houses into that space. The original development plan talked about an indicative number of 30 houses. They are proposing 38 which seems to me quite a lot more, and as far as I can tell it does look rather cramped. I’m not impressed, I have to say.”

Referring to a public meeting the community council held to discuss the plans in August, Stephen Potts added: “The response that emerged from our meeting previously said that the proposal had too many houses. A 27% increase on the indicative site capacity is too much – the scheme looks too dense and cluttered.

“I think it would be very difficult for us as a community council to say anything different now given that the number of houses is still 38.”

Members agreed to submit a formal objection to the plans, based on the “excessive” number of houses Persimmon Homes is proposing to build there.

However, they emphasised that they were not adverse to housing at the site.

Steve Aitchison said: “One of the big problems in Lauder for with people like myself with children growing up, is that there are no smaller houses that our children could move into.”

Jim Kirkpatrick, managing director at Persimmon Homes East Scotland, said: “Planning officers at Scottish Borders Council recognise that this, like most land now available for new housing, is a challenging site to develop, given restrictions due to its shape and size. We are however confident the revisions to our planning application addresses their concerns.”