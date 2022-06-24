Yellow warning for thunderstorms

The Borders is in line for thunderstorms from 1pm today. Photo: Ruairidh Campbell.

The warning area covers all but extreme eastern and western parts of the region, and some local torrential rain has been forecast, with 20-30mm possible in one or two hours.

This will be accompanied by hail and lightning in a few places.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding are likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures