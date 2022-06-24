Yellow warning for thunderstorms

The Met Office has put in place a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the Borders from 1-10pm today.

By Kevin Janiak
Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:26 am
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:26 am
The Borders is in line for thunderstorms from 1pm today. Photo: Ruairidh Campbell.
The Borders is in line for thunderstorms from 1pm today. Photo: Ruairidh Campbell.

The warning area covers all but extreme eastern and western parts of the region, and some local torrential rain has been forecast, with 20-30mm possible in one or two hours.

This will be accompanied by hail and lightning in a few places.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

“Spray and sudden flooding are likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could temporarily be lost.”

BordersMet Office