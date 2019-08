The Rev. Jim Wallace, locum minister for Ettrick and Yarrow churches, led the annual blanket preaching service at the kirkyard of St Mary’s of the Lowes above St Mary’s Loch.

Among the hillside congregation were Lord Steel and Sir Michael Strang Steel. The service was followed by teas and cakes at nearby Cappercleuch hall.

