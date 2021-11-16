West Lothian Love Island winner, Paige Turley, backs Action for Children's Christmas jumper campaign

Paige Turley supporting Action for Children

Yes, it's nearly that time of year when a Christmas ​j​umper becomes a must-have for the winter wardrobe.​ ​Whether it’s the office Christmas jumper day or a cosy night of festive films, Action For Children’s collection of jumpers can be dressed up or down for any occasion​,​ all the while supporting children across the UK.

​The ​24-year-old​ who attended Whitburn Academy and won season ​six of the popular reality TV show with Finley Tapp​, says, “I am so happy that I get to be a part​ of Action ​for Children’s 2021 Secret Santa campaign. ​The team​ work​ so hard all year to support the most vulnerable in society and it’s an organisation millions of people rely on across the UK.

“I have a young nephew and having him around always reminds me of how important it is to give children a childhood for as long as possible. Seeing the incredible difference Action for Children makes is why I love that I get to be a part of the campaign for another year. I really hope this is our best campaign yet.​”

Other celebrity faces ​backing​ the campaign ​include another pair of Love Island favourites, Olivia and Alex Bowen​, who sport matching ​grey ​sweatshirts​ for the cause, Katie Piper who rocks ​a​ ​b​lack ​jumper​ ​with sequin trousers​ ​giving ​it a​ festive twist​, and​ Fauldhouse raised Paige​, who also ​opts for the ​b​lack ​number, matching it with a pair of sleek black leather trousers.

Available for kids and adult sizes, every jumper sold during the fund-raising campaign helps vulnerable children to have a safe and happy childhood.​

Men’s jumpers are available in either black or grey​, ​sizes small ​to XXL​, and cost £35​ ​each. Women’s jumpers, available in grey, black or cherry, come ​in ​sizes ​eight​ to​ 18​, at ​£35 a piece, while unisex t-shirts are ​also ​available in black, red or grey a​t​ £20​ ​each.

Action for Children’s Secret Santa products are available now ​at www.iamsanta.org.uk/store

