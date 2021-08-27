Watch: Take an exclusive look behind scenes of Our Ladies’ on location in Edinburgh

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Shot in Edinburgh and around Scotland, Our Ladies is based on the award-winning novel The Sopranos, by Alan Warner, and follows a group of schoolgirls on a day trip to Edinburgh to perform in a choir competition. For these teens from a small town it becomes a chance to escape their daily lives and run riot in the big city.

Directed by Michael Caton-Jones, Our Ladies, starring Eve Austin, Tallulah Greive, Abigail Lawrie, Sally Messham, Rona Morison and Marli Siu, had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival to rave reviews and made its Scottish premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival. It goes on general release in cinemas across the country today.

Our Ladies

Sony Pictures Releasing UK, with the support of Sony Pictures International Productions and Creative Scotland, release Our Ladies today.

