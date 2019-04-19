Vintage Mini proves to just the job for getting Borders car festival launch on the road

A vintage Mini Cooper proved to be just the job to launch preparations this week for 2019’s Borders Vintage Automobile Club motoring festival at Lauder’s Thirlestane Castle in June.

The annual event’s organisers are planning a host of activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the arrival of the Mini including raffling off a vintage model in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

To launch this year’s festival, the club held a private screening for around 100 guests of the 1969 film The Italian Job, starring Michael Caine and Noel Coward, at Hawick’s Tower Mill cinema this week.

Club chairman David Pratt said: “In a year jam-packed with big motoring milestones and anniversaries, we are delighted to announce that the central theme of this year’s festival will celebrate 60 years of the Mini, and, in another birthday celebration, the Italian Job film will be exactly 50 years old at this year’s show on June 2. It is fitting, therefore, that we have officially launched the event with a screening of this absolute classic, which famously starred a trio of Mini Coopers.

“This is also the perfect occasion to thank our partners Brewin Dolphin and Thirlestane Castle for their continuing support, as well as Emtelle of Hawick and Jedburgh, who have so generously donated a classic Mini Cooper for our charity raffle in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“The club are thrilled at the response from the generous Borders public and look forward to donating this lovely little car to one lucky winner on June 2, as well as raising valuable funds for research into motor neurone disease.

“With more than 1,200 classic and vintage vehicles of all shapes and sizes making the journey to Lauder, this year’s event promises to be an absolute classic.”

This year’s event is being held on Sunday, June 2, starting at 11am