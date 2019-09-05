Village show makes triumphant return

After a break of 10 years, Ancrum Show returned with a bang on Saturday, and now villagers there can’t wait until the next one.

The event had everything you would expect from a village show, with tables bulging with entries in the crafts and fruit, vegetable and baking sections, a quirky dog show and a cracking barbecue.

There was also a wild food demonstration, displays of chainsaw carving and plenty to do for the whole family.

A silent disco also proved popular, as did an egg-beating challenge, for which contestants had to beat eggs until they were firm enough to tip over their partners’ heads.

Click here for all of Bill McBurnie’s photos from the day.

Event organiser Kate Macinnes told us: “It truly was a brilliant day.

“We had no idea what the reception would be like, but Ancrum rose to the challenge.

“We were blown away by the amount of entries and we are very proud of Ancrum.

“The strength of community spirit is amazing, and I think we gave the Border Union Show a run for its money!

“The sun even appeared for a short while, and the barbecue was completely sold out.”

The evening was given over to music, with turns from the Jockuleles, Frank Usher and Seoras Ashby and the Stare.

Will it take another 10 years for the next one, though? That’s unlikely, we were assured.

Kate said: “We are all a bit exhausted to think about it at the moment, but I think it’s safe to say Ancrum Show is here to stay.”