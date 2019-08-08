Vigil held to remember Hiroshima

Members of the Tweeddale Peace Group marked the 74th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima in Japan on Tuesday, August 6.

The group met at the Priorsford Bridge in Peebles at 6pm, where they held a half-hour silent vigil, before casting rose petals into the River Tweed, symbolising the 140,000 people who died as the US conducted the world’s first nuclear attack.

The second, and last, came three days later, when 74,000 people died at Nagasaki.

A spokesperson told us: “With everything going on in the world, this is a good time to think about peace.

“And, of course, we must never forget that dreadful day in 1945.

“Remembering it serves as an impetus to do all we can to rid the world of nuclear weapons.”