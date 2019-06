Last night, we brought you elements of the Lindean Rideout from Galashiels.

However, there was an important section left out ... where Braw Lad Robbie Lowrie placed a wreath on the Preachers' Cross at Lindean ... due to connection problems.

The Galashiels principals, led by Braw Lad Robbie Lowrie and Braw Lass Nicola Laing, head to the Preachers Cross for the ceremony on Monday evening.

But fear not, we took the above video and thought you'd like to see it anyway. It shows Rev Duncan McCosh give a small sermon before the wreath is placed.

Check back here soon for photos of the night, as well as from the Braw Lads Sports on Sunday.