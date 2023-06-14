News you can trust since 1855
United Crafts dinner held

The United Crafts Dinner took place in the Victoria Halls Selkirk last Friday evening with Hammermen Deacon David Main in the chair.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:52 BST
The top table at the United Crafts Dinner in Selkirk last Friday. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.The top table at the United Crafts Dinner in Selkirk last Friday. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.
Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell was introduced by his cousin, this year’s Hammermen Standard Bearer Ryan Legge. Thomas replied before heading to Hawick Ball. Toasts: to the Royal & Ancient Burgh, David Scott with Provost Keith Miller replying; to “The Crafts” 1972 Braw Lad Gordon Keddie, 1997 Hammermen Standard Bearer Cameron Cochrane replied. To “Our Crafts Standard Bearers” Weavers Deacon Michael Quinn, Weavers Standard Bearer Kenneth Clark replying. Vote of Thanks: The Rev David Sceats.