Triple loch first for Peebles swimmer

A Borders swimmer remains determined to swim the English Channel despite her last attempt ending mid-swim when her husband took ill in the support boat.

Caroline Connor battled the tides on the busy cross-channel route earlier this summer, and was more than two hours from shore when her husband Grahame fell ill.

Caroline pictured taking part in her scenic swim at Loch Ness.

Caroline, 46, an admin assistant and first aider at Peebles High School, had to wait for a narrow weather window in June to make her attempt.

She told us: “I unfortunately did not complete the swim as my husband became desperately unwell on the boat and we had to return to Dover after only two-and-a-half hours of swimming.

“He has since made a full recovery and I am determined to have another shot at it without my husband being on the boat.”

However, while she waits for another crack at it, Caroline has not been hanging around, swimming Lake Windermere. and becoming the first Scottish woman to complete the “triple lochs” challenge by swimming the length of Loch Ness (23 miles in 10 hours and 3 minutes), having already swam the lengths of Loch Lomond and Loch Awe.

She said: “Having raised over £5,700 for my two charities – Diabetes UK & Parkinsons UK – I felt the need to justify the amazing amount of money raised by taking on another two marathon swims just three weeks apart.

“The first was a double-length swim of Lake Windermere in July, where I swam 21 miles in 10 hours and 31 minutes, and the next swim was the length of Loch Ness.

That was such an iconic swim and having completed that I became the first Scottish woman to complete the triple lochs.

“I swam Loch Lomond (22 miles) in 2017, Loch Awe (26 miles) in 2018 and then Loch Ness. It was such an emotional day, but the support and encouragement I received from all my friends and family was amazing.”

Caroline had been inspired to try the Channel crossing by her dad Raymond, who has Parkinson’s, but he was not able to see her complete the triple lochs.

She said: “Unfortunately, my dad wasn’t able to make the journey north to watch me start and finish because he was unwell, but my husband Grahame kept my mum and dad updated all throughout the day.

“Another person who was ‘over the moon’ at my success was my former swimming teacher Selkirk man Billy Laidlaw.

“He taught me to swim in the Selkirk pool from four years of age.

“I loved his lessons and couldn’t wait for swimming club night, and when we went to swimming galas he was so excited when I came back with a certificate or medal.

“It was all about fun and he certainly made sure we had plenty time for that once the serious part of the lesson was over.

“I think its important to remember the individuals who made their mark on you when you were younger and if it hadn’t been for Billy I doubt I would have had this passion for swimming.

“I will definitely be taking a break from serious training, but I’m sure it wont be too long until i decide on my next challenge.”