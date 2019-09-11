Tributes paid to Hawick community stalwart Jim Little

Tributes have been paid to former Hawick community councillor Jim Little following his death at the age of 82.

Mr Little, a community stalwart in his home-town for decades, is said to have passed away peacefully at Hawick Community Hospital.

The former roofer and Pearl Assurance agent was a member of the community council for the best part of two decades and served also on the town’s common riding committee and volunteer flood group, as well as having been a special constable.

Well known for his good nature, his passion for improving the town and willingness to help anyone in need, Jim is survived by wife Anne and children Neil, Lynn, Karen and Louise.

A funeral service is being held today, September 11, at Hawick Town Hall at 10.30am, followed by a further ceremony at the Borders Crematorium at Melrose at noon.

Town councillors have paid tribute to his willingness to serve the community and his eagerness to speak his mind.

Hawick and Hermitage councillor George Turnbull said: “I knew Jim Little as a gentleman who certainly was committed to anything he was involved in.

“I worked with Jim for many years on Hawick common riding committee and he was a dedicated volunteer and certainly assisted me greatly when I was convener of the ticket and gate committee.

“I also worked with Jim when he was a Hawick community councillor and he was involved with the Hawick common good fund committee.

“Jim certainly got torn in about the issues and you certainly knew what his views were.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Fellow Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer said the town was “all the poorer for his loss”, adding: “Jim had a strong commitment and passion for the town and served as a special constable for many years, as well on the flood group.

“He was also well known and respected for his weightlifting skills and powerful physique.”

Another friend of his was Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall.

He said: “Jim Little was a very popular figure within our community, and it was a real pleasure to have served alongside him over the years on Hawick Community Council, the common riding committee and indeed the volunteer flood group.

“Jim had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, and I shall always remember and appreciate the great support that he showed to me when I was both chairman of the common riding committee and honorary provost.

“Our town has lost a real stalwart.

“All of us who knew him will miss him terribly.”

Fellow Hawick and Denholm councillor Clair Ramage also got to know and respect Jim in recent years.

She said: “I initially met Jim at the Hawick Community Council, on which he served.

“It was obvious that he was a hard-working, supportive member of our community.

“I would also meet him while out and about in Hawick and he was always such a gentleman.

“We would have great conversations about many issues.

“He will be a great miss, and my sympathies go to his wife and family.”