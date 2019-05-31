Tributes paid to cyclist and popular team-mate George Hume

Tributes have been paid to a newly-married cyclist following his death earlier this month.

George Hume, 50, of Galashiels, died on Sunday, May 12, after taking unwell on his bike near the town, between Sunderland Hall and Boleside.

Mr Hume, formerly of Jeaniefield, near Blainslie, has been described as a “huge supporter” and “lovely guy” by cycling friends posting tributes online.

A statement from the Edinburgh Transplant Team, of which George was a member, said: “George has always been a very popular member of the team, and he will be sorely missed.

“He was married only two months ago to Heather, which makes this even harder to take.

“George first attended the British Transplant Games in Liverpool in 2016 and was very much looking forward to competing in both the British and world games, his first, later this year.

“He is very well known in the archery and especially amongst the games’ cycling enthusiasts.”

George was also a member of Borders social cycling group Velo Eildon.

Fellow member Richard Brown said: “George was a just lovely guy, part of our group from the very start and a huge supporter of everything we do.

“It’s so difficult to express what he meant to many of us in our club, and he will really be missed – whether it’s touring with us in Majorca, explaining power-to-weight ratios and turbo cadences, or simply taking part in a club run.

“He leaves a huge gap in Velo Eildon.

“Our thoughts are very much with his wife Heather, his mum and dad and his sister Shona.”

Both clubs have vowed to organise some form of event in his memory this summer.

George’s funeral took place at Melrose Parish Church and Borders Crematorium on Tuesday this week.

Donations were collected for the Edinburgh Transplant Team and club jerseys worn.

He is survived by his wife Heather (nee Melville), parents George and Sheena, elder sister Shona, father and mother-in-law Dougie and Lynda Melville and brother-in-law Bryan.