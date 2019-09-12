Town twinning bond is maintained as Jedburgh hosts Malestroit guests

Twenty French visitors from Malestroit spent five days in Jedburgh as part of the two towns’ twinning tradition last week.

The group from Brittany enjoyed visits to the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies before being officially welcomed to the town by honorary provost Harvey Oliver last Wednesday. Over the next four days they enjoyed a tour of the Royal Burgh by guides Matt and Moira Fleming, an evening with Jedburgh Rotary Club, a bowling and social evening and visits to Berwick Upon Tweed, Bamburgh, Lindisfarne Castle and Edinburgh.

Committee member Len Wyse said: “Everyone from Malestroit and their hosts had a great week. It’s our turn to visit Malestroit next year so we will soon be organising the trip.”

Anyone interested can contact the Jedburgh and District Twinning Association page on Facebook.