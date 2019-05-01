Tour de Lauder cyclists hit the road and raise £35,000 for Steve’s fund

Almost 500 cyclists put their pedal power to the test to raise more than £35,000 at the Tour de Lauder on Saturday.

The annual fundraiser started in 2012 as a tribute to Lauder man Steve Cully shortly after his death from a hearth attack, aged 42.

Isaac Santini , Callum Murray , Hanna Graham , Madison Thomson and Alice Murray, pictured on the podium for there Cully Cross event

Today, it attracts hundreds of cyclists from across the Borders and beyond each year and has raised £250,000 for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and local charities via the Steve Cully Memorial Fund since it started seven years ago.

Steve’s wife Rosie saw off 470 cyclists from Thirlestane Castle as they took on the 52 and 89-mile routes from there to Clovenfords, Innerleithen, Traquair, Heriot and Stow.

Almost 100 children stayed behind to enjoy the Cully Cross event in the castle grounds.

Edinburgh’s Gary Cleghorn, one of the event’s organisers, said: “When we started, we had 100 riders and it has just grown and grown.

“We had a great turnout this year and so far have raised about £35,000.

“It’s great seeing everyone out on their bikes and especially, now we are in our third year of the kids’ event, to see we are growing the young cyclists that will be doing the full event in the future.

“From those who organised the food stops – which were so good I reckon some folk signed up mainly for the home bakes– to the children with their cowbells lining the streets, it’s great to see the community got behind it.”

The Lauderdale Hotel hosted a post-event party on Saturday afternoon.

