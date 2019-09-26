Top volunteer George walks off with award from Macmillan

A Jedburgh volunteer has been awarded for her work in leading walks for people affected by cancer.

Georgiana Craster, has been named Macmillan’s walk leader of the year by walking charity Paths for All at its Volunteer Awards at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Jedburgh's Georgiana Craster collects her Paths for All award.

As a trained walk leader, Georgiana, known as George, has been supporting two cancer-friendly walks in Jedburgh and Kelso over the past two years,

“Winning the award was amazing,” she said. “I feel very touched that I am able to help people and that they want to walk and talk to me, and in doing that it’s improving their wellbeing.

“The people on the walks are just fantastic.”

Her walks are part of Move More Scotland, Macmillan Cancer Support’s national campaign to ensure that people living with cancer are supported to become physically active.

George, from Windsor but now living in Jedburgh, became involved with Macmillan when her mum and later her sister were coping with cancer.

“Macmillan were superb through everything, and I wondered how I could repay them,” she added. “I knew I liked walking and Macmillan and Paths for All were beginning to set up cancer friendly walks in the area.

“The awards night coincided with the anniversary of my sister’s death, so the award is really dedicated to her. It made the evening very emotional so for once I was speechless.”

George leads walks in Jedburgh and Kelso each Monday and Wednesday respectively through Live Borders and the Move More programme.

Live Borders health and physical activity development officer, Charlotte Jones, added “Georgiana is an invaluable member of the Move More Borders team.

“She not only volunteers each week in the Macmillan friendly walk in Jedburgh but has also been involved in setting up and leading the Kelso and the newly formed Harestanes walk.

“Her positive attitude is contagious and the feedback from walkers speaks for itself.

“She is making a huge difference to the lives of people affected by cancer in the Borders. We can’t thank her enough.”