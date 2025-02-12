The ​Borders is becoming a ‘heavyweight’ region

​Council leader Euan Jardine said Chamber’s events had provided a clearer insight to the Borders business world.

​​The Borders is not punching above its weight, according to council leader Euan Jardine, but is instead emerging as a heavyweight.

That was his message to business leaders at a round-table hosted by the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce at Aikwood Tower.

The 500-year-old building was renovated by Lord and Lady Steel and is now operated as a popular Scottish hideaway, by Rory Steel and his wife Vicky, who is also chair of the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA). Enjoying locally produced food prepared by Suzie Walker, business leaders came from across the breadth of the Borders and as far afield as Wrexham, in the case of John Groog, CEO of Marlin Industries, which operates out of Hawick as well as the north of Wales. They debated issues such as growing the Borders' local workforce, increasing inward investment and maximising local benefit from increasing energy developments.

Mr Jardine, attending his second SBCC Leadership dinner, admitted the honest and constructive debate was helpful.

“This has been a fantastic event," he said. "For me, it was an excellent opportunity to speak to businesses in a relaxed atmosphere that you wouldn't normally get as a councillor interacting with key business leaders. So, you get to hear their honest concerns, you have the chance to discuss a wide number of issues and potential solutions, and we have also been able to share insight around what the council, and Scottish and UK Governments are seeking to do moving forward.

“We had South of Scotland Enterprise here this evening and they were talking positively about the growth deals and how they’ve benefited from the Levelling Up policies, and we were able to discuss Shared Prosperity and other funding available to business, and really get into the nuts and bolts of how some council and government plans work, or don’t, for local businesses.

“But the beauty of the Chamber’s work in creating networks like these is that we get to know and meet businesses that have been investing here that I didn’t know were here; businesses dealing with multinational companies, going international, and leading in some great innovative areas. To hear from them about why they have come here, the challenges they face - issues like growing a skilled workforce and finding space to expand – and what they need to grow is really beneficial to us as councillors.

“And when you hear the steps they’re taking and industries they’re moving into, on the back of the railway coming back and our hopes of extending it, Center Parcs coming to the region, other development going on, that’s why I’m excited about where we are and where we’re going in the Borders, and why I say we’re no longer punching above our weight, we’re actually becoming a heavyweight region.”

Tim Ferguson, of Ferguson Planning, is at the cutting edge of a wide range of developments happening across the region, not least with the growth of renewable energy. He shared insight to the thinking of multi-national companies seeking to use the Borders, and how local businesses might benefit, and the former SBCC board member admitted he shared the SBC Leader’s enthusiasm.

“First of all, it’s great to see an event like this and be able to hear and share some of the good things that are happening in the Borders,” he said. “I’ve seen a big change in the Chamber, significant, proactive change, and there is huge benefit in events like this bringing the private and the public sector together.

“There is huge potential in the Borders. People have regarded the Borders as a sleepy region over the years, but that’s changing. There are opportunities through the various grants schemes and initiatives coming through from the Scottish and UK Government and SOSE, and the key is our ability to grasp that nettle.

“So, I think we need to understand how to unlock that potential and understand what goes with that. So, for example, infrastructure. We need to think about being open to investment, whether it be local people already here or new businesses coming in, but we also need to understand how to facilitate those businesses and give them the support to deliver that concept of business or growth.

“The Chamber’s ability to bring everyone together like this to have open and honest discussion, with both public and private initiatives, will go a long way to helping us grasp the nettle and unlock that potential I think.”

Mr Jardine was joined by Scott Hamilton, the Jedburgh and District councillor, and Deputy Leader of Scottish Borders Council. He admitted that the Chamber’s events had provided a clearer insight to the Borders business world.

“I think it’s really important to have a kind of round table event like this where people can be honest with you,” he said, “because you learn much more of the true picture facing our businesses.

“Often in environments people get their heckles up, they get their polished answers, and actually you just need to have that honesty and truth. All too often when people meet councillors they go into the catchphrases, the buzzwords they think you want to hear - actually just be honest and tell me the truth and then we can translate that into council policy.

“Tonight, we certainly heard a lot of truths, a lot of honesty, a lot of challenges, but most importantly opportunities and where we could work together. I think what really came from this is that we’ve got willing partners around the table.

“People want to participate, they want to work together, and for me that’s half the battle won. The next half of this battle is actually bringing that together and utilising that resource. So, what I’d say to the Chamber’s members is, we’re halfway there, let’s get on and finish the job, and create real economic growth right across the Borders.”

Lydia Divett supports business in her day job as RBS Affluent Business Development Manager, but is also a director with the SBCC. She was pleased to hear the positivity around the event, from both public and private sector heads.

She added: “I’m really pleased with how this event has gone, and how open and honest people have been with each other, because ultimately that’s what effects change and improvements.

“Events like this help us to be clear in the direction we want to go as a board, how to prioritise the fights we need to fight to have the most impact and benefit for businesses in the Borders.

“It’s not always easy for businesses trying to lobby governments, but we’ve got the opportunity to do that through the Chamber and our chair Trevor Jackson has been doing a lot of that lately. So this helps with shaping that direction, and knowing that we have the backing and the credibility with the businesses that we represent which is really important.

“We’ve worked hard at the Chamber in recent times to bring lots of varied people together across the Borders and they are key to driving the strategic direction. All Borders business, whether large or small, are key to helping the Chamber to amplify the vision we have for the Borders, improve our visibility on the national and international stage, and strengthen the voice of our business world.”