Supermarket Christmas food delivery slots: this is when Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, and Sainsbury’s open their online bookings
Demand for Christmas food shopping deliveries is expected to skyrocket this year, so stay ahead of the pack and keep these dates in your diary.
Thousands of shoppers were left disappointed last year when delivery slots for Christmas grocery deliveries from Tesco and other supermarkets were snapped up minutes after they had been made available online.
Customers with a delivery pass from a supermarket have a significant advantage over those that do not, as many supermarkets offer them early access to the booking site.
When do the major supermarkets open their booking slots for 2019?
Asda
Booking opens on Monday 18 November.
Delivery pass customers can book from Wednesday 13 November.
There is a minimum basket charge of £3 for orders under £40.
Tesco
Tesco’s system opens new delivery slots day by day, three weeks in advance.
This means the delivery slots for Friday 20 December would become available to book online three weeks before - on Saturday 30 November.
Customers with a delivery saver pass can start booking online from Wednesday 27 November.
Morrisons
Morrisons’ delivery slots for 20 to 24 December open on Wednesday 27 November.
Delivery pass holders have been able to book since Wednesday 6 November.
Customers will have to pay a minimum delivery charge of £1.50 and maximum delivery charge of £5.
You can book here.
Waitrose
Waitrose Christmas delivery has already opened, but many slots are already taken.
While the supermarket offers free delivery, you will have to spend more than £60 to qualify for a delivery slot.
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s operate a delivery slot system similar to Tesco, opening up each delivery slot day by day.
If you want a delivery on Saturday 21 December, you will need to book a slot on Sunday, 1 December, and so on.
Delivery charges will range from £1 to £6.50.