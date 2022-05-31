Sun and laughs in Fair Week

Tweedbank Lad Cameron Tunmore helps Lass Ellie Mihulka from the coach.

The week began on Saturday, May 21, with the Chris Doyle Football Festival, run by Tweedbank Thistle in partnership with the Scottish Borders Junior Football Association, with over 230 players from all over the Borders turning up on the day.

The Principal Party – Lad Cameron Tunmore, Lass Ellie Mihulka and attendants Max Selkirk, Amber McBarron, Leyton Robertson and Charlotte Cloughley, were present at all the events, and made the most of their chance to represent their community, choosing no less than 20 of Tweedbank Thistle’s players as players of the tournament, and they were presented with their trophies by coaches the following Saturday.

Sunday, May 22, saw the return of the Walking Treasure Hunt, a lovely day with just over 100 people taking a stroll round Tweedbank to find the strategically-placed treasure hunt clues. It was then back to Tweedbank Community Centre to be welcomed back by the Gala Braw Lads Party with pizza and hotdogs.

Melrose Pipe Band leads the parade, with the horse and coach carrying the principals, at Tweedbank Fair.

Monday saw around 140 kids take part in the bingo, with prizes sponsored by S&S Joinery, while the Tweedbank Early Learners hosted a teddy bears picnic in the community centre on the Tuesday.

Then came the fancy dress night on the Wednesday, with the principals welcoming Melrosian Douglas Crawford and his Right and Left-Hand Men to help judge the categories in a night where residents truly turned out in style, before parading behind the Galashiels Ex-Service Pipe Band to the community centre.

The Afternoon Tea for the over 50s took place on the Friday, with George Inglis from Hawick and the Ward School of Irish Dancers providing the entertainment, before the adult bingo took place in the evening.

There was plenty of fun on the big day itself, with the grand flower and food bank donations parade, behind the Melrose Pipes and Drums, while the Lad, Lass and attendants were transported by horse and carriage to the Primary School.

The Fete and Fun Day followed with many stall holders and community groups fundraising on the day. The Gala Scout Group cooked up a storm, G10 Sports from Hawick provided bubble football, archery, nerf wars and silent disco, while Arcadium provided the music.

The day was rounded off with the P7 penalty shootout for the Chris Doyle Trophy, and an around the pond race, organised by Gala Harriers’ Gerry Moss, which attracted 67 runners.