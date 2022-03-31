Students set for Toronto visit

The Borders College students heading to Canada in May.

The hospitality students applied in December to take part in the trip and were selected following interviews in January. Since then, it has been all systems go to book flights, arrange passports and accommodation, plan transport and excursions and arrange the courses the students will undertake while they are there.

Carly Forrest, one of the students selected for the trip, said: “Toronto is widely known for its culture and diversity and I would love to immerse myself fully into this.

"Learning about new cuisines opens up a new world of ingredients and culinary adventures that I would be so excited to delve in to. From the famous Poutine, Saskatoon Berry Pie, to Nanaimo Bars and even Taffy-On-The Snow.

"It would be a wonderful experience to help enhance my network and build invaluable relationships with people from all over the world. Reflecting on my own self-development, this once in a lifetime chance would expand my confidence immensely.”

The group will visit Centennial College, a community college in Toronto, and will attend classes for two weeks, focusing no culinary skills, patisserie and front of house, but there will also be plenty of time to explore the area.

The trip is funded through the Turing Scheme,which replaced Erasmus this year for international programmes.