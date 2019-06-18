Students hold above par golf event for Doddie’s foundation

Borders College students recently held a charity golf tournament in aid of Doddie Weir and his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, raising over £1,700 for the cause.

As part of their studies, the HNC Administration and Information Technology class organised the tournament, which took place at St Boswells Golf Club last month.

The event was attended by 23 enthusiastic golfers, all competing for the fantastic prizes on offer, which were kindly provided by the many sponsors of the event.

There was also a raffle running alongside, with prizes very kindly donated by local businesses, ranging from a bottle of gin to a bungee jump voucher.

The tournament was a huge success, with the money raised going to the foundation, which was set up by Doddie Weir after his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease back in 2017 to help raise funds and awareness of MND, and to help research and investigate potential causes and cures for the disease.

A spokesperson for the students said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the event, from the golfers, to the Borders College catering lecturers Robbie Bunton and Fiona Nichol, who provided a first-class catering service.

“We would also like to thank St Boswells Golf Club for their wonderful hospitality and use of their course for the day, and waiving the course fees as their donation to this fantastic cause.”