Stretch of A68 closed for night time resurfacing works

Lengthy diversions are in store for drivers this week as resurfacing works continue on the A68.

Roadworks, which began last night, continue on the A68 at Sandystones and north of Ancrum Lodge between 8pm to 6am, until Wednesday evening.

The £74,000 works require a full closure of the A68/A699 junction at St Boswells and a second closure at the A68/A698 junction at Cleekimin.

Northbound traffic will be diverted to the A698 at Bonjedward to Kelso, and from there onto the A699 to Maxton and the A68 at St. Boswells.

Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.

Westbound traffic on the A698 at Kelso intending to travel north will be diverted to Kelso where they will follow same northbound diversion via Maxton..

Traffic travelling south on the A68 intending to travel west on the A698 to Hawick, will be directed to join the A699 westbound at St Boswells to join the A7 at Selkirk.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, bus operating companies, and Scottish Borders Council.