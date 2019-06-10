Stow sounds out the local angle

Stow Church was the venue for a unique concert focused on local songs and music.

The performance was the culmination of two years’ research, interviews and recordings by Gala Water History and Heritage Association, led by Ruth Flavin who searched out the songs and put some of them to music.

The numbers formed the core of the concert and were sung by Gala Water Singers, led by Julia Campbell. They were joined by the Gala Water Singers Junior Choir and pupils of Stow school.

Stow Pipe Band, local musicians, Kathy Stewart Kennedy and Iain Fraser, and community archivist Mary Craig played their part in various parts of the performance, and the theme of community involvement was endorsed by the displaying of more than 200 photographs, courtesy of the Gala Water Camera Club and the archives to accompany the singing with appropriate images, mainly depicting scenes with a local flavour.

The show was a triumph – both in performance and co-operation between several different groups and was very well attended. Highlights included “My Friend Teviotdale”, “Borderland” (by Roger Quin of Galashiels) and “Langsyne on Galawater”, all of which were arranged by Ruth Flavin.

The work done in researching the songs has been collated and added to the local archive so that it will not be lost and can be accessed and enjoyed by the local community now and in the years to come.