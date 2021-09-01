St John’s rededicated

The Bishop of Edinburgh, the Rt Rev John Armes, rededicated St John's Church on Sunday.

The church has been reordered to be a more useable space, including new disabled access, accessible toilets and a new vestry and servery, with the congregation raising almost £225,000 over the last 10 years.

The bishop said: “St John’s is a community-friendly church welcoming people of all denominations to worship there, and developing the space to allow more community use has only enhanced its offering.”