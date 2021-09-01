St John’s rededicated
The Bishop of Edinburgh, the Rt Rev John Armes, presided over the rededication service at St John’s Episcopal Church in Selkirk on Sunday.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 10:55 am
The church has been reordered to be a more useable space, including new disabled access, accessible toilets and a new vestry and servery, with the congregation raising almost £225,000 over the last 10 years.
The bishop said: “St John’s is a community-friendly church welcoming people of all denominations to worship there, and developing the space to allow more community use has only enhanced its offering.”
The church’s first ‘memory cafe’ takes place on Tuesday.