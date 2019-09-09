St Boswells’ green-fingered couple

Winners of the St Boswells best garden competition, Irene and George Swinton, of 1 Inchdarnie Crescent, receive their trophy from Alan Marks, treasurer of the community council.

Second place went to one of their neighbours, Mrs A. Chapman, of no. 11, and third were Ann and Brian Young, of 27 Springfield Terrace. Winner of the best planters/baskets was Jayne Turner, of The Croft.

Milestone Garden and Leisure judged the competition and provided the prizes, and Travis Perkins sponsored the unique trophy from Caddon Design.