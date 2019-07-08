Souters set to make Tiny Changes to fund raising campaign

Selkirk’s Ex-Standard Bearers Association, which raises funds for a named charity every year, has named Tiny Changes as this year’s beneficiary.

The new mental health charity was launched in memory of Souter Scott Hutchison, the late frontman of the band Frightened Rabbit.

Craig Stanners picked up the Ex-Standard Bearers Cup on behalf of Guy Blair.

The announcement, by ex-standard bearer Scott Tomlinson, was made during Saturday evening’s Cup Night – the final act of this year’s Selkirk Common Riding, held in the County Hotel.

Scott also said that this year’s Charity and Good Causes Rideout will take place on Saturday, August 31, in the Yarrow and Ettrick valleys.The main business for the evening saw Association chairman Gary Guthrie present Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Craig Monks with his Ex-Standard Bearers tie, before Craig added his name to the roll of honour, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Drysdale, dad Keith and brother Rory.

The main speaker on the night was chairman of the Braw Lads Gathering, Jodie Millar, who poked fun at certain members of the association in the process.

Other speeches came from honorary provost fo Selkirk Common Riding Trust, Keith Miller, the Standard Bearer’s father Keith Monks, silver jubilee standard bearer Craig Stanners.

Cups won on the afternoon of the Common Riding at Gala Rig were handed out to Craig Stanners – who picked up the Ex-Standard Bearers Cup on behalf of winner Guy Blair; Tommy Renwick – who came second and won the Jimmy Scott memorial trophy – and James Cheyne who won the Pat Wilson trophy for coming last.