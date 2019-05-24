Souters head home from a’ the airts

Exiled Souters are heading home from a’ the airts this summer to support Colonial Standard Bearer Stuart Smith.

The casting of the Colonial Society flag on common riding morning is one of the most poignant, representing the vast numbers of Selkirk folk who have made their new homes all over the world.

Colonials standard bearer for 2019, Stuart Smith and his wife Michelle, who are heading to the Royal Burgh from their home in Florida.

Society chairman Ian Clappeton has released a list of Souters making their way back to the Royal Burgh for the big day.

He said: “The society is delighted to report that once again there will be a large turnout of exiles and visitors from overseas at this year’s common riding.

“As usual, our visitors will be introduced to the audience at the annual colour bussin’ in the Victoria Hall on Wednesday, June 12, for which tickets are available from McCuddens Newsagents and the Post Office from Saturday, May 25.

“This will be followed by an overseas visitors’ reception ,hosted by the Colonial Society.

“We would be delighted to learn of other exiles who are planning to make the trip this year.

“We wish all our returning exiles and overseas visitors a memorable common riding and that Colonial Standard Bearer Stuart Smith has a large following ‘doon the Green’ before returning to the Market Place to cast his flag in the time-honoured fashion – Safe Oot, Safe In.”

List of overseas visitors and where they are coming from

Stuart and Michelle Smith, USA

Anne Slater (Ballantyne), France

Jane Graham, Canada

Lester and Nancy Sinton, USA

Raymond and Rosemary Smith, Barbados

Donald Waldie, Australia

Greig Smith, Barbados

Althea Smith, USA

Jimmy and Melissa Rine, USA

Frank and Robyn Bulger, USA

Vicky Bulger, USA

Stefan and Madelen Berg, Sweden

Dorothy Bjorklund (Hyde) and Madeleine, Sweden

Steven Graham, Canada

Paul and Moira Kuhn (Smail), USA

Brent and Marta Barbian with sons Andrew and Theodore, USA

Heading the list is standard bearer Stuart Smith.

Born in Selkirk, Stuart has also lived in Africa, Belgium, England, Hong Kong and Scotland, before finally settling in Florida, USA. He’s therefore supremely qualified to be the choice of the society to be its Standard Bearer and represent Selkirk exiles living overseas.

To his overseas qualifications, Stuart can also add a tremendous common riding pedigree with grandfather Jim being a former Ex-Soldiers Standard Bearer and dad Raymond previously representing the Colonial Society.

He will have been married to Michelle for 11 years on June 7th, and she will be sharing the common riding experience with him

as lady busser.

He has two children and two step children, the youngest of whom has just turned 21.

Stuart is a software developer by trade, and for the last two years has been running his own IT consulting firm, and is eagerly looking forward to his trip home.