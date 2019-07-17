Skaters roll into Kelso for first jam and competition

Kelso’s £230,000 skatepark in Shedden Park played host to almost 30 skaters at the region’s first skate jam and competition on Sunday.

Coinciding with Kelso Civic Week’s family day, it featured junior and senior competitions for BMX, scooter and skateboard, an equipment swap, music from DJ Pries and three guest judges. Host and skatepark chairman Ali Hay hopes to make the jam an annual event. He said: “The jam was split into two age categories of over and under age 13 with three disciplines- BMX, scooter and skateboard.

Kelso's first skatepark jam and competition.

“The also featured a stand from Hardies Bikes, of Melrose, music from DJ Pries, and three well-known judges from the skate scene.

“We had a swap-o-rama stand where Tim Reader oversaw people donating and picking up extreme sports equipment they had maybe never tried before or couldn’t afford.

“This will hopefully get even more people into these already extremely popular sports.

“ I would like to thank everyone who came out to support it as well as all our sponsors.

“Lets do it again next year and make it even bigger.”