Shelter from storm of job loss for Hawick charity shop boss Donna

Fundraising stalwart Donna Mackie has returned to Hawick High Street just weeks after she was left without a job due to the closure of the charity shop she ran there for almost a decade.

Donna Mackie won’t need to adjust too much to her new surroundings after being appointed manager at the Shelter outlet in support of the homeless at No 66.

She ran the Capability Scotland charity shop at No 47 from 2010 until this summer after taking over from her mother Fiona, its boss for 15 years before that.

The shop, the charity’s only outlet in the Borders, shut last month after raising funds for disabled people for over a quarter of a century.

Happily, for Donna a new challenge was just around the corner, though not literally.

The nearby Shelter shop had been closed for six weeks following the departure of its previous manager.

Donna applied for that post and has now taken over, with the shop reopening this week.

She said: “It’s just been an emotional rollercoaster.

“The customers told me to apply for the new job, and helping homeless people is something which is close to my heart anyway.

“My work with Capability Scotland came to an end when the 25-year lease expired, but they were great to work for and I gained a lot of experience.

“I am delighted with this new chapter opening for me and one that is dear to my heart, and I am looking forward to meeting new and returning customers.”

Donna is also appealing for the public’s help to make her new challenge a success, saying: “I urgently require donations of any kind – menswear, ladies’ clothing, kids’ clothing, toys, shoes, clean carrier bags, jewellery, books, anything in fact.”

To oblige, pop into the shop or call 01450 376142.

Ailene Young, Shelter’s regional manager for income generation, said: “We are delighted that someone with Donna’s great experience of the charity sector and local community knowledge is joining our team in Hawick as shop manager.

“Scotland has a housing emergency right now, so we need all the help we can get to assist us in our work to enforce people’s rights to a decent home, prevent homelessness and ensure Scotland is building enough truly affordable homes so that everyone who needs one has a place to call home.

“We wish Donna and her team all the very best and ask the people of Hawick to continue with their kindness by donating to the shop.”