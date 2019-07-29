Shake on it, Mr Jedburgh President

Retiring Jedburgh Rotary Club president Eddie Muir, left, hands over the reins to his successor, Martin Breach.

Dr Muir has served as president three times.

Club secretary Stephen Smith (who has served twice as secretary – the most recent stint being 10 years) stepped down to be replaced by Tony Rae. Conveners for the club’s community and international committees also changed for the 2019/20 Rotary year.

