Selkirk Vintage Rally drives off into the sunset on Sunday

Sunday, September 15 marks the end of an era for lovers of classic vehicles as the last Selkirk Vintage Rally takes place at Sunderland Hall.

The annual event has attracted thousands of enthusiasts to Sunderland Hall estate since it began in 1992, but organisers decided this year that enough is enough.

The small committee of volunteers – chaired by Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar – have tried several times over the years to recruit some fresh new members, to no avail.

Since the announcement, dozens of rally fans have taken to social media to share their sadness at the news and to thank organisers for their commitment.

Some even pledged their support to secure its future, but it appears to be too little and too late as organisers have since stated their intention to see the event end on a high.

And it just might! There will be plenty of things going on for visitors this year, whether they just like old cars, or have a more agricultural bent to their historic interests.

There will be 28 classes featured, including military, steam and commercial, as well as a celebration to mark the centenary of the Fordson tractor.

The traditional “show and shine” award is open to all entries, and there will also be displays by several car clubs and trade stalls with an automotive flavour.

There’s plenty to do for the kids, as well (under-16s get in free) with a fun fair on the grounds and a children’s treasure hunt.

And for the adults, there’s onsite catering and a beer tent.

The gates open at 11am, with entry costing £8.

And, if you are out and about on Saturday, you could catch a glimpse of many of this year’s entrants, as the annual scenic run starts from the field at 11am.

Earlier this year, the committee released a statement which said: “It is with deep regret that, after 27 years, the Selkirk Vintage Rally committee announce that the 2019 rally will be the last one.

“The majority of the committee wish to retire at the end of this year and, despite attempts to recruit new committee members to continue the rally, this has proved to be an impossible task.

“It must be remembered that Selkirk Vintage Rally is not a club. There are no club members to help with the running of the rally. It is all done with what is a very small committee and volunteers.

“We would like to thank all the exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers and the wider general public for supporting the rally over the years.”

The organising team, now down to a handful of members, decided to call it a day after its chairman Gordon Edgar, treasurer and secretary all tabled their intentions to retire from rally commitments at the end of this year.

What began as a small enthusiasts’ show behind Selkirk Rugby Club in 1992 grew to become one of Scotland’s biggest vintage rallies after moving to Sunderland Hall.

