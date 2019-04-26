Selkirk set to name their man

Souters the world over can find out the identity of this year’s Royal Burgh Standard Bearer tonight at 7pm.

Selkirk’s main man, who will be entrusted with the honour of riding the town’s marches and casting the burgh flag on Friday, June 14, will be revealed at the doors of the town hall in the Market Place, and the Southern will be there to capture the event live on our Facebook page.

The Standard Bearer will be carried, shoulder high, down the High Street, up Back Row, and down the Kirk Wynd, before heading back along the High Street to the Victoria Halls for the Ex-Standard Bearers appointment night concert, where he and his attendants will be introduced to the public.

Those in Selkirk can attend the concert – a silver collection will apply,

The Ex-Standard Bearers will also be presenting cheques to Selkirk Common Riding Trust, The Edinburgh and Lothian Souters Society and to Dr Jeff Cullen First Aid training, following September’s Charities and Good Causes Rideout.

Then later, at 9.30pm, the appointment night dance kicks off in the Victoria Hall, with music from the band Skyline.

Tickets for this event, priced £7, re on sale now from Colin Turnbull Shoe Repair.