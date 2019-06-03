Selkirk fundraiser rises to peaks challenge

A Selkirk fundraiser has raised about £1,400 for charity – smashing her £500 target – having completed the Lake District Eight Peak Challenge this month.

Lynne Grassick, 35, originally from Melrose, walked 31km over eight 3,000ft-plus mountains in just two days in aid of Meningitis Now.

On Saturday, May 3, Lynne, who suffered from viral meningitis in her final year at Earlston High School, formed part of a 40-strong team of people from all over UK to climb Skiddaw, Helvellyn and Helvellyn Lower Man, followed the next day by Scafell, Symonds Knott, Scafell Pike, Broad Crag and Ill Crag.

She said: “Our first mountain, Skiddaw, 3,054ft, was a very steep climb from the off with freezing conditions at the top – so much so that there was frost on my eyelashes. The next two mountains were Helvellyn, 3,117ft, and Helvellyn Lower Man at 3,035ft.

“On day two Scafell, 3,163ft, was my least favourite climb. Whether it was because I wasn’t quite awake yet and I knew it was roughly a three-hour climb to the summit, or because whenever I lifted my head the summit seemed to be moving away from me, I’m not sure...but Scafell was definitely not my friend that day.”

She continued: “From there it was onto my favourite climb – Symonds Knott, 3,146ft, made up of huge boulders to clamber up.”

Scafell Pike, Broad Crag and Ill Crag followed, meaning the team completed the eight peaks in a record time of all the 18 years of the challenge.

“The weather was kind to us all weekend, apart from the snow on summit of Skiddaw and the -15 degrees windchill on Scafell pike,” said Lynne, adding: “All in all the whole experience was phenomenal – meeting fellow meningitis survivors, both viral and bacterial, but also meeting families who have sadly lost loved ones to the deadly disease.”

z Lynne is pictured tackling 3,117ft-high Helvellyn.