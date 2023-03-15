Selkirk casting pair are revealed

Neil Heatlie will be the Colonials Standard Bearer at this year's Selkirk Common Riding. Photo: Stephen Shafto.

Neil Heatlie will become the Colonial Society’s first Standard Bearer from Germany.

He continues a long family tradition as his grandfather, Alan W A Heatlie, was the Hammermen Standard Bearer in 1969, his father, Alan J Heatlie, was Hammermen Standard Bearer in 1980, his great uncle, Tommy Combe, was Hammermen Standard Bearer in 2001 and his brother, Colin A Heatlie, was Fleshers Standard Bearer in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born and raised in Selkirk, 26-year-old Neil, finished local education at Knowepark Primary and the High School in 2014. After leaving Selkirk, he moved to Glasgow to study aeronautical engineering at the University of Glasgow and graduated in 2018. He lived for a year in Lund, Sweden, studying Swedish and has lived in Munich, Germany since 2019, where he is training to become a European Patent Attorney.

Elliot Henderson will be the Merchant Company Standard Bearer at this year's Selkirk Common Riding.

He played in the Selkirk Silver Band for 10 years and therefore well-acquainted with the ceremonies and traditions that make the Common Riding the special event that it is.

Neil says that to be elected Colonial Standard Bearer and chosen to carry and cast the Colonial Society flag and continue the family tradition would be a great honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother Catriona will buss his flag at the Society Bussin’ Concert on Wednesday, June 14, before the big day on Friday, June 16.

At the AGM, Jim Bunyan stood down as chairman of the Colonial Society after serving a three-year term. Society members extend many thanks to Jim for his service and contributions as chairman.

The top table of the Merchant Company dinner. Back row: Peter Dallas and Gavin Henderson. Front row: Donald Francis, Master Viv Ross and Hon Provost Keith Miller. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

The newly-appointed chairman is a familiar face … Ian Clapperton was proposed, and voted in by the members. Ian previously served as Society chairman from 2016-2020 and was Master of Selkirk Merchant Company from 2009-2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Selkirk Merchant Company has elected well-known local businessman Elliot Henderson as its Standard Bearer for 2023.

Because of work commitments in New Zealand, Mr Henderson was unable to attend last Friday night’s annual dinner, chaired by the Company’s Master, Viv Ross, in Selkirk Rugby Club’s Philiphaugh Suite.

However, he was able to address members and guests via a pre-recorded video message, thanking the company for placing its trust in him.

A member of Selkirk Merchant Company since 1996, Mr Henderson said the appointment was an “incredible honour” for himself and his family, adding that he would endeavour to uphold the high standards set by his predecessors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Henderson’s colours will be bussed by his wife Dorothy.

Born in 1959, after leaving school Elliot took up an engineering apprenticeship with agricultural company Wallace of Kelso, after which he held a variety of positions in the construction and forestry sectors.

He eventually set up his own company, Elliot Henderson Ltd, with the firm rapidly expanding so that by the late 1990s it had become the largest privately owned forestry contractor in Europe.

Mr Henderson has recently decided to take a step back from the business, which now also encompasses construction and scaffolding, and has handed over the reins to his son Gavin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Gavin Henderson, a newly elected member of Selkirk Merchant Company, who proposed the toast to his father at the dinner.

Having served as Selkirk’s Royal Burgh Standard Bearer in 2012, Gavin said his family had always been keen followers of the Common Riding. He was looking forward to supporting his father in the months ahead, and felt sure he would do everyone proud.

A thoughtful and humorous toast to ‘Selkirk Merchant Company, Town and Trade’ was proposed by local chiropractor and former Ex-Soldiers Standard Bearer Donald Francis, with Honorary Provost of Selkirk Common Riding Trust, Keith Miller, making suitable reply.

The vote of thanks was given by Pete Dallas, while musical entertainment was provided by Hilary Bell, Tommy Knox, Jimmy Gibb and accompanist Ann Witherington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations were extended to 1998 Merchant Company Standard Bearer Ian Clapperton on the 25th anniversary of his appointment, and also to Ian’s wife Pat, his Lady Busser.

At the AGM of the Merchant Company held prior to the dinner, six new members were admitted to the Company – Michael Potrykus, James Bett, Sue Briggs, Gavin Henderson, Derek Lee and Rory Steel.

Treasurer Judith Thomson said the organisation’s finances had recovered well in the aftermath of the pandemic, and that grants would again be made to the Common Riding Trust, as well as to the town’s schools, its bands, Scott’s Selkirk and the ‘Blooming Selkirk’ organisation.