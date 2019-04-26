Robbie and Nicola ready to take the reins at Braw Lads’ Gathering

This year’s Braw Lad and Lass, who will lead Galashiels’ festivities this June, were unveiled to waiting crowds in the town this evening.

Towsfolk gathered around the Burgh Chambers balcony fell silent as Bill White, president of the Braw Lads’ Gathering Association, introduced Robbie Lowrie and Nicola Laing in turn.

Robbie, 21, a lifeguard and swimming instructor at Selkirk pool, told the crowds: “I am delighted to be standing here and am honoured to be announced as Braw Lad for 2019.

“I can’t wait to get started and represent Galashiels at all the Border towns with Braw Lass Nicola and our attendants.

“I am most looking forward to the Braw Lads’ Gathering week and hope this is a summer to remember for everybody.”

Nicola, 22, an administrative assistant at Earlston High School, follows closely in the footsteps of her mum Gillian, who served as an attendant.

“It has been a lifelong ambition of mine to be elected as Braw Lass,” she said. “With the support of our attendants and the people of Galashiels I am sure 2019 will be a year to cherish.”

Both are former pupils of St Peter’s Primary School and Galashiels Academy. They danced with children from each of the town’s primary schools before leading a walk to Bank Street Gardens where the town’s brass and pipe bands entertained, despite the rain.

Robbie and Nicola will be supported this summer by last year’s principals Greg Kelly and Kimberley O’May and 2017 Braw Lad and Lass Greg Robertson and Amy Thomson.

Mr White wished the big six a successful year in office, and said: “Once again we have six fine young people who will carry on the traditions of the gathering and who will represent the town with honour when they visit neighbouring Burghs. I would ask all the people of Galashiels to give them their full support on the lead up to, and especially on, Braw Lads’ day.”

A full interview with both Robbie and Nicola will follow next week.