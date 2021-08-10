Road closure between Denholm and Minto
The B6405 road between Denholm and Minto will be closed to traffic next week for three days.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 5:14 pm
The temporary traffic regulation order comes into place on Monday, August 16 for three days. between the hours of 8,30am and 4pm each day.
The closure is to allow for patching and screed works to take place safely.
Alternative routes will be in place as follows: northbound – via B6405, A698, Mart Street, A7, B6359 and B6405 to point of closure; southbound in reverse.