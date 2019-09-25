Rideout rain fails to dampen spirits in Peebles

A 37-strong mounted cavalcade, including visitors from the US, returned to the street of Peebles on Sunday.

Three months on from this year’s Beltane Festival in the town, riders were back in the saddle for Peebles March Riders’ Association’s annual September rideout.

The five-hour ride, set out for experienced riders of all ages, saw the cavalcade trot, canter and gallop its way over Morning Hill, onto Cademuir Hills, into Manor and along the John Buchan Way to Stobo Home Farm for a midway lunch break, before following the same route home.

Committee member Becca Lumsden said: “Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t on our side but no matter how wet, windy and cold it was the whole way, we still had great support from 37 riders including past principals – Loryn Paterson, last year’s cornet’s lass; 2016 cornet Colin Dodds; and Gus Tait, cornet in 1998.

“We also had a few march riders’ members from the USA that fly over every year to join in with our common ridings and festivals throughout the summer, so we are glad to see the true Scottish weather didn’t put them off.

“We always have great support from ground spectators that follow the ride, giving us a wave and a cheer as we pass at the viewing points.”

The group’s next ride, to Cademuir Forest, takes place on Sunday, October 27, leaving from Graham Irvine’s yard at Kirkton Manor at 11am.

This ride is suitable for adults, young children and those on lead rein, and there will be a prize for the best Halloween costume for riders under 16.