Retune required for Freeview telly

Some Borders users of Freeview TV channels will need to retune their tellies in two week’s time.

Some channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services and transmitters are being updated, region by region, as part of a major engineering programme.

The required changes will begin at the Selkirk transmitter group shortly after midnight on August 14, and Freeview channels will be off-air overnight until 6am. After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from the Selkirk transmitter who find they are missing channels will need to retune.

Services from smaller local relays – Hawick, Jedburgh, Innerleithen, Stow and Yetholm may be subject to disruption until late afternoon.

Satellite and cable TV are not affected. Around 30,000 homes are served by the affected transmitters. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

Retuning should be straightforward, but viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.

Further information is available online at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges

Viewers receiving their TV from the Bonchester Bridge, Clovenfords, Eyemouth, Galashiels, Lauder and Peebles local relays may experience temporary disruption during the day, but do not need to retune.